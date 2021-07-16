A Wapato residence was destroyed early Friday after the fire started in an interior wall and spread into the attic.
The home's occupants woke up to the smell of smoke, but could not locate the source at first, which delayed a call to the fire department.
At 6 a.m. Yakima County Fire District 5 units were called and found the residence “heavily involved in fire,” according to a news release. All occupants made it out safely, it said.
Initially, firefighters fought the fire from outside while awaiting additional personnel. Once they arrived, crew members entered the building to finish extinguishing the blaze and mop up. The fire was under control by 8:30 a.m., the release said. The structure was a complete loss, with damage estimated at $120,000.
A total of 10 firefighters across six Yakima County Fire District 5 stations responded to the fire. The Red Cross was asked to help with housing, food and clothing for the occupants. Pacific Power and the Yakima County Sheriff's Office also responded.