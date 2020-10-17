SELAH — Selah firefighters say a blaze destroyed a two-story home Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called for the fire at 210 Duim Lane at 11:07 a.m., and the first units on the scene found the house fully on fire, said Selah fire Lt. Rob Messer. The fire had destabilized the home’s structure, and a combination of a lack of fire personnel and difficulties getting water to the location kept firefighters from going inside the burning building, Messer said.
Instead, firefighters worked to contain the fire to the house, Messer said. Selah crews were joined by firefighters and equipment from the Yakima Training Center, Gleed, East Valley and Yakima, Messer said.
Firefighters had to truck in water with tenders because there were no fire hydrants in the area, Messer said.
Crews began mopping up hot spots in the house’s ruins around 3 p.m., a process Messer said was expected go on through the evening.
Nobody was home at the time of the fire, and Messer said it is under investigation.
Yakima County tax records show the house was built in 2007 and was assessed at $360,200.