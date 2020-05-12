200513-yh-news-thfire-img01

An electrical fire destroyed this home at 408 Butterfield Road in Terrace Heights on Monday, May 11, 2020. An East Valley fire captain said the home's occupants escaped the fire uninjured.

 Donald W. Meyers / Yakima Herald-Republic

An electrical fire destroyed a home and displaced five people Monday afternoon in Terrace Heights, East Valley Fire Department reported.

Firefighters were called around 5 p.m. for a fire at 408 Butterfield Road. They were told the fire was on the outside of the house, but when they arrived the entire one-story structure was on fire, said fire Capt. Trevor Lenseigne.

The home’s five residents, some of whom were asleep, were able to escape uninjured, Lenseigne said. By 5:40 p.m., firefighters were able to start mopping up hot spots inside the house.

The fire is believed to have been caused by electrical issues with an air conditioner, Lenseigne said.

A GoFundMe page has been established at https://bit.ly/3brfvK7 to help the family, which received emergency shelter from the American Red Cross.

Reach Donald W. Meyers