An electrical fire destroyed a home and displaced five people Monday afternoon in Terrace Heights, East Valley Fire Department reported.
Firefighters were called around 5 p.m. for a fire at 408 Butterfield Road. They were told the fire was on the outside of the house, but when they arrived the entire one-story structure was on fire, said fire Capt. Trevor Lenseigne.
The home’s five residents, some of whom were asleep, were able to escape uninjured, Lenseigne said. By 5:40 p.m., firefighters were able to start mopping up hot spots inside the house.
The fire is believed to have been caused by electrical issues with an air conditioner, Lenseigne said.
A GoFundMe page has been established at https://bit.ly/3brfvK7 to help the family, which received emergency shelter from the American Red Cross.