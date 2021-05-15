A downtown Selah duplex was destroyed by a fire that displaced two people Saturday afternoon.
Firefighters were called at 4:36 p.m. to 123 E. Orchard Ave. for a house fire, said Selah fire Capt. Jim Hogenson. Smoke from the fire filled a couple blocks of downtown Selah with a hazy pall of smoke.
The duplex’s two occupants, one from each unit, were able to get out without injury, while one dog was found and another was missing, Hogenson said. Two firefighters had to be treated for heat exhaustion, Hogenson said.
The fire went to a third alarm to get additional firefighters, Hogenson said, due to crews working brush fires around the Upper Valley. In addition to Selah Fire Department, crews from Gleed, Naches, Naches Heights, West Valley and the Yakima Training Center also responded to the fire.
Hogenson said the duplex is a total loss, and the American Red Cross is assisting one of the residents with emergency shelter while the other is working with family members.
The fire is under investigation, Hogenson said. The building, built in 1925, had an assessed value of $138,000, according to Yakima County tax records.