GRANGER — A fire that destroyed the old Liberty schoolhouse near Granger has been deemed suspicious.
Firefighters from Yakima County Fire District 5 responded around 3:20 a.m. Thursday to the abandoned building at 1052 Liberty Road for a reported fire.
Arriving crews found half the building on fire, with the roof collapsing within minutes of their arrival, according to a fire department news release. Due to concerns about the building’s stability, firefighters allowed the fire to burn while keeping it contained, the release said.
Fire officials said there was no electricity to the building, which has sat vacant for years, suggesting that the fire was likely human caused. The building was a total loss, the release said.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate.
The school was part of the Liberty school district, which was located near Outlook and organized at the turn of the 20th century, according to Yakima Herald-Republic archives. Tax records show the building was constructed
in 1945.