YAKIMA, Wash. — A fire in the 700 block of North Fourth Street destroyed a home and displaced four people and two dogs Wednesday night, Yakima fire officials said.
Crews were called shortly before 10:40 p.m. to 707 N. Fourth St. and found the single-story house fully on fire, according to a fire department news release. Thirty-seven firefighters fought the fire from outside and were able to put out the fire after several hours, the release said.
Crews from East Valley, West Valley, Toppenish, Yakima Training Center and Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue assisted Yakima firefighters, the release said.
Nobody was injured in the fire, and the American Red Cross was called to assist with emergency housing, the release said.
Fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire, which they said did $150,000 in damage to the house and its contents, and $20,000 to an adjoining building.
Yakima County tax records show the two-bedroom house was built in 1930, and the building was assessed at $63,100.
The fire was the second structure fire in a day, and the fourth in a week, the release said.