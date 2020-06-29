SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — A double-wide mobile home was destroyed in a Sunday afternoon fire, Yakima County Fire District 5 officials reported.
Firefighters were called around 5 p.m. for a fire at 1262 Rader Road. Arriving crews found a fire under the front door and venting from the roof. The homeowner was attempting to put it out with a garden hose, according to a fire district news release.
Fanned by strong winds, the fire quickly spread through the home’s attic. Firefighters from the district and West Benton Fire and Rescue were able to get the fire under control by 5:45 p.m. The building was considered a total loss, with damage estimated at $30,000.
Nobody was injured in the fire, the release said.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, the release said.