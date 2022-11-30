Yakima County fire investigators are looking for the cause of a fire that destroyed a two-story home north of Selah Wednesday.
Selah firefighters were alerted to the fire around 3:35 p.m. when motorists on Interstate 82 reported seeing flames on the roof of the house, Selah Deputy Fire Chief Mickey Gillie said.
Callers initially said the fire was on Elton Road, but the first responding crew determined it was at 650 Pond Road, where they found fire coming from the second story kitchen and living room, Gillie said. Selah firefighters put in a mutual aid call for the Yakima Training Center and Gleed fire departments.
Fire crews were able to mostly contain the fire to the living room and kitchen area of the home, though the fire also extended into the attic and one of the bedrooms, Gillie said.
Some of the inside walls consisted of stacked 2x4s, which Gillie said made it difficult at times for firefighters to cut through.
The fire was extinguished by 7:41 p.m. None of the house’s occupants were injured in the fire.
Gillie estimated the damage at $200,000 and said the house was a complete loss.
This story was updated to correct the address of the fire.
