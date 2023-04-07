A house fire outside of Zillah destroyed a family’s home and all of their belongings early Thursday morning, according to Yakima County Fire District 5. No one was injured.
Limited fire crews arrived at the home at 631 Bella Terra Road at 1:48 a.m., according to a news release. After more crews arrived, they targeted the inside of the home and subdued the fire by about 3:30 a.m.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the news release said.
The Red Cross provided emergency lodging and essentials for the family of four. The estimated damage and losses were $130,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.