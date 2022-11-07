Firefighters were able to contain a fire to one home at a Selah mobile home park Monday afternoon.
Selah firefighters were called around 4:40 p.m. to the High Valley Mobile Court, 1060 N. Wenas Road for a fire in a mobile home. Crews found the front of one of the homes was fully on fire, said Selah fire Lt. Scott Willis.
The home’s residents were able to escape the fire uninjured, but the home was a total loss, Willis said.
Firefighters from Selah, Gleed and the Yakima Training Center were able to contain the fire to the home, but Willis said a vehicle nearby may have been damaged.
The Yakima County Fire Marshal’s office will investigate the cause of the fire, Willis said.
