About $350,000 worth of farm equipment and vehicles were destroyed in a fire at near Sunnyside Friday.
Yakima County Fire District 5 crews responding to a call at Arthur J. Den Hoed Farms near Continental Road and State Route 241 around 6:40 a.m. found smoke coming from a steel building on the site, according to a fire department news release. Firefighters put out a fire that was burning inside that destroyed several grape harvesters and two passenger vans, the release said.
Fire officials estimated the fire losses at $350,000. Sixteen firefighters had the fire out by 7:35 a.m., the release said.
The district’s crews were assisted by Sunnyside firefighters and the Yakima County sheriff’s deputies, the release said.
Nobody was injured in the fire, which is under investigation by the Yakima County Fire Marshal, the release said.