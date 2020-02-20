A large garage on Lateral A Road outside Toppenish was destroyed in a fire early Thursday, firefighters said.
The fire was reported at 1:21 a.m. on property belonging to Perrault Farms, according to a news release from Yakima County Fire District 5. Firefighters arrived to find the building fully engulfed in flames. Several vehicles parked nearby were threatened, according to the release.
Firefighters were able to save the vehicles and a coop full of chickens, but the garage itself was a total loss, the release said.
Damage is estimated at $25,000.