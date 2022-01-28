An early Friday morning fire caused $25,000 damage to a White Swan home and displaced the people living in it, Lower Valley fire officials said.
Yakima County Fire District 5 crews were called to 401 First St. in White Swan around 5:30 a.m. for a fire on a porch, according to a fire district news release. First responders found the porch burning with fire going into the house. The residents were able to escape.
Crews quickly contained the fire burning in in the porch and kitchen but had some problems getting access to the attic due to multiple additions to the house, the release said. Crews were able to put out the fire by 8:05 a.m.
Firefighters said fire damage was limited to the porch and kitchen, while the house’s contents had heavy smoke damage.
In addition to Fire District 5, Yakama Nation police and Pacific Power responded, the release said, while the American Red Cross is providing housing and clothing assistance.
The homeowner told firefighters the fire started on the porch where they had a heat lamp for puppies, the release said.
Fire officials said there were no smoke alarms in the house, and reminded people to install and test them regularly.
