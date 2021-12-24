Two vehicles and part of a home were damaged in a fire Thursday afternoon in the 2800 block of West Wapato Road.
Yakima County Fire District 5 personnel responded to reports of a vehicle fire at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, fire district officials said. The vehicle was under a carport and had spread to the residence upon firefighters’ arrival, with flames showing from two windows.
Two vehicles were heavily damaged, but damage to the home was primarily contained to two bedrooms. Fire district officials said a smoke detector in one of the bedrooms alerted residents to the fire and allowed all the occupants to exit the residence with no injuries. The residents also closed the doors to the bedrooms, helping to contain the blaze, district officials said.
The blaze, which remains under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s office, caused an estimated $125,000 in damage, fire district officials said. The family declined assistance from the Red Cross.
