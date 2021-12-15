Yakima firefighters battled a fire that damaged a South Naches Avenue home Wednesday morning.
Firefighters were called around 10:50 a.m. to 512 S. Naches Ave. The first crew to arrive found fire coming from the south side of the house, YFD Shift Cmdr. Tom Schneider said, and made an aggressive effort to put out the fire as other units arrived.
Nobody was found inside the house, Schneider said, and it is not known how many people were living in the home at the time.
No one was injured in the fire, and its cause is under investigation, Schneider said.
Yakima County tax records show the house was assessed at $130,600 and was built in 1915. It is classified as a single-family home, according to the tax records.
