YAKIMA, Wash. — A fire displaced the residents of a home on South 14th Street and caused $70,000 damage Tuesday night.
Firefighters were called to the 800 block of South 14th Street around 7:10 p.m. Tuesday, and found a fire burning in the garage. It spread to the house as well, according to a fire department news release.
Crews were able to put out the fire quickly, but the home’s residents were not able to go back that night and received assistance from the American Red Cross, the release said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, the release said.