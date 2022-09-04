UNION GAP — A fire which started on the roof caused significant damage to the El Porton restaurant in Union Gap on Sunday evening.
The fire was reported around 4:30 p.m. Sunday at the popular Mexican restaurant at 2512 Main St., Yakima Fire Department Deputy Chief Jeremy Rodriguez said.
Everyone was evacuated from the restaurant without injuries, Rodriguez said. A firefighter suffered mild heat exhaustion battling the blaze, he added.
Although Rodriguez said the fire started on the restaurant's roof, its cause was unknown on Sunday night and the blaze remains under investigation. It was put out by 6:15 p.m.
"I haven't been inside the building, but I would say there's a high probability (the restaurant) is a total loss," Rodriguez said at the scene Sunday evening. "We put a lot of water onto it."
Besides Yakima Fire, personnel from Union Gap, West Valley, Gleed, Selah and the Yakima Training Center responded to the fire. Two aerial water cannons subdued flames coming out of the roof, and firefighters in the parking lot on both sides of the restaurant used hoses to spray the building.
Witnesses said everyone escaped from the restaurant and there were no early reports of injuries.
Main Street was closed between Valley Mall Boulevard and Old Town Road for roughly two hours as fire personnel fought the fire and cleaned up afterward.
