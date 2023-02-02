Yakima house fire

Yakima firefighters stand outside an accessory dwelling unit behind 1419 Roosevelt Ave. where a kitchen fire caused $25,000 damage Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. 

 Donald W. Meyers/Yakima Herald-Republic

A Wednesday evening kitchen fire caused $25,000 damage to an accessory dwelling unit in Yakima.

Firefighters were called around 5:10 p.m. to the small house behind 1419 Roosevelt Ave. for a fire. Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house, said Shift Cmdr. Tim Kerns.

Crews from four fire engines and a fire truck put out the fire quickly, Kerns said, while the home’s occupants and their pets were able to escape uninjured.

The fire’s apparent cause was food cooking in the kitchen, Kerns said.

Crime and Courts Reporter

Donald W. Meyers is a multimedia journalist at the Yakima Herald-Republic covering crime and courts. He is also the writer behind "It Happened Here," a weekly history column.

