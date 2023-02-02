A Wednesday evening kitchen fire caused $25,000 damage to an accessory dwelling unit in Yakima.
Firefighters were called around 5:10 p.m. to the small house behind 1419 Roosevelt Ave. for a fire. Arriving crews saw smoke and flames coming from the house, said Shift Cmdr. Tim Kerns.
Crews from four fire engines and a fire truck put out the fire quickly, Kerns said, while the home’s occupants and their pets were able to escape uninjured.
The fire’s apparent cause was food cooking in the kitchen, Kerns said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.