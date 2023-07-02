Fire crews responded to a brush fire Sunday morning along the Yakima River on State Route 821 in the area near Sundown M Ranch. Washington State Department of Natural Resources crews had control of the scene, with Selah Fire Department and Yakima Training Center personnel assisting.
By Sunday afternoon, DNR crews had halted the fire's forward momentum, said DNR spokesperson Jessa Lewis. She estimated the damage to be about 5 to 7 acres.
Fire crews responded to the blaze on DNR-controlled land on the west side of the Yakima River about 10 a.m. Sunday. DNR crews were able to access the fire from the ridge above after other crews experienced trouble attacking it from the area below, said Selah Fire Department deputy chief Mickey Gillie, who was on the scene. A DNR helicopter was also dropping water on the fire.
He said crews were also making sure the fire did not jump to the east side of the river or across SR 821. No structures were at risk.
The road remained open Sunday, with Washington State Patrol personnel also on scene to keep traffic moving. Gillie said emergency crews did not want to close the road, especially on a holiday weekend, but advised people driving through the area to proceed with caution and not gawk at the fire.
The Roza Creek Fire, which is also burning in the Yakima River Canyon, was about 95% contained as of Sunday morning, according to an update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Incident Management Team.
