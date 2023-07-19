West Valley and Yakima firefighters contained an attic fire at a house on the 11200 block of Wide Hollow Road Wednesday.
The fire damaged the attic and roof of the one-story home. No one was hurt.
Fire crews received the call at around 12:40 p.m. and had the fire under control within about 15 minutes, West Valley fire chief Nathan Craig said. No one was home at the time the fire started.
The cause is under investigation, but Craig said he suspected it could have been caused by an electrical issue based on where it started in the home.
The total damage caused by the fire was not yet confirmed, but based on its size Craig estimated it would be around $30,000 to $40,000.
