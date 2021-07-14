Firefighting efforts are winding down on the Burbank Fire north of Selah.
A small number of firefighters were patrolling the fire’s perimeter Wednesday morning, and the incident management team assigned to the fire was set to demobilize at noon, turning control over to the Yakima Training Center’s fire department, according to a news release from the Southeast Washington Inter-Agency Team.
The fire was at 98% containment, the release said, and burned 13,000 acres, the release said. The fire began Saturday afternoon along Interstate 82 in the Burbank Creek area, about 10 miles north of Selah, and then spread on to the Yakima Training Center.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The National Weather Service has issued a red-flag warning from noon Wednesday to 11 p.m. Thursday due to gusty winds and low relative humidity.