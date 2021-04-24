A fire at a Gleed-area home early Friday morning caused $1.8 million in damage and displaced the residents, firefighters said.
Crews were called to 280 Pleasant Valley Road around 1:15 a.m. Friday, and found the workshop at the home fully on fire. The flames had spread to the house, Gleed fire Chief Ken Frazier said. The fire also destroyed several vehicles and machinery, Frazier said.
Firefighters from Gleed, Selah, Naches, Yakima, Yakima Training Center, East Valley and West Valley fire departments assisted, Frazier said.
“About everybody had a truck up there,” Frazier said.
Yakima firefighters cleared the scene after three hours, according to the YFD’s Facebook page. Nobody was injured, Frazier said, and the local chapter of the American Red Cross was assisting the home’s residents.
The fire’s cause is under investigation, Frazier said.
Yakima County tax records how the 45-year-old single-story, two-bedroom ranch-style home was appraised at $340,500.