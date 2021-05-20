Lower Valley firefighters say a Wednesday morning attic fire at a Zillah-area home caused $270,000 damage.
Yakima County Fire District 5 crews were called around 9:30 a.m. for the fire at 881 Blue Goose Road, and found smoke venting from the attic, according to a fire district news release. Firefighters initially fought the fire from outside the house and moved inside as more personnel arrived on the scene, the release said.
The fire appeared to have started outside the house and moved into the attic space, where it spread through the attic, the release said. Firefighters contained the fire after about two hours, the release said.
Crews from Yakima, West Valley and East Valley fire departments assisted on the fire, the release said. The Yakima County Fire Marshal is investigating the fire’s cause.
Yakima County tax records show the house, which was built in 2003, has an assessed value of $311,600.