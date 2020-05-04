A fire caused $100,000 in damage to a downtown Yakima building before it was extinguished by firefighters.
The Yakima Fire Department responded to a fire in the 100 block of South Second Street at 11:23 p.m. Sunday. The fire was burning on the building’s exterior and spread to the roof and attic, a news release said.
No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause is under investigation.
The fire was a challenge because of safety issues due to overhanging electrical wires and natural gas nearby. The roof became compromised, which also hampered efforts. YFD and Yakima Firing Center firefighters stayed on scene for several hours to make sure it was out.
The fire damaged one corner of the building’s exterior. It also burned heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) units, as well as the roof’s structure, the news release said. Officials didn't identify the building.
Items inside the building were contaminated with smoke, heat and water from the fire.