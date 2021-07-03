An early Saturday morning fire caused $1.5 million damage to two duplexes in Yakima, firefighters say.
Crews responding to 3 Burning Tree Lane around 12:45 a.m. found the two buildings on fire, prompting a second alarm for additional firefighters, according to a fire department news release.
The buildings’ residents were able to get out, the release said, and firefighters worked to contain the fire, which was fueled by nearby vegetation and the buildings’ wood-shake roofs. Embers from the fire started a fire on another home several blocks away, the release said, but crews were able to put that out.
Eventually, four alarms were put in, with firefighters coming from East Valley, Naches Heights, Nile, the Yakima Training Center and Kittitas Valley the release said. YFD, East Valley and West Valley also provided rehabilitation units for the 52 firefighters who responded to the fire, the release said.
The entire attic space of both buildings was damaged, as were the living areas below, the release said. The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to firefighters.