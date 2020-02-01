YAKIMA, Wash. — Firefighters were called to a shuttered nursing home Saturday for the second time this week for a human-caused fire.
Five firetrucks from Yakima Fire Department and the Yakima Training Center went to 115 N. 10th St. shortly before 11:25 a.m., and found fire burning in a room on the north side of the building, shift commander Mitch Cole said. While the fire was confined to a single room and quickly put out, smoke spread through the building, Cole said.
Crews pried plywood sheeting off boarded-up windows to let smoke out, as well as fight the fire.
Cole said the fire appeared to have been set by someone, as there is no electricity or natural gas service to the building.
Firefighters also responded to a fire at the building on Wednesday. Fire Chief Aaron Markham said earlier that there had been other calls for fires at the building. At that time, Markham said the fire may have been set by someone who was warming themselves.
Firefighters left the scene at 1 p.m. Cole said the city’s code enforcement department have been asked to again board up the building.