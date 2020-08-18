A wildfire on the Yakima Training Center had blackened 34,792 acres by Tuesday morning and forced the evacuation of Wanapum Village in Yakima County.
The Taylor Pond Fire is about 25% contained, according to the Northwest Interagency Coordination Center. Residents of the tribal village living immediately southeast of the Training Center were told to evacuate to the east side of the Columbia River, according to a news release from Joint Base Lewis-McChord. About 20 residences are threatened.
The fire was sparked by lighting Sunday night and is burning in the areas of Yakima Ridge and Taylor Pond at the southernmost point to Alkali Canyon on the north side of Umtanum Ridge, the release said.
Ground crews battled the blaze overnight and were reinforced Monday by airborne firefighting assets dropping water. As of Tuesday, 186 personnel, five crews, a helicopter and 16 engines were deployed.