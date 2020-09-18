U.S. Highway 12 will remain closed through the weekend to thru traffic because of the Cold Creek Fire at White Pass.
The fire at White Pass grew to 400 acres and remains at 5% containment Friday morning.
Boulders and debris are falling on the highway near White Pass, making it necessary for firefighters to park in the eastbound lanes. Access for local and recreational traffic is allowed is allowed from the east and west sides, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.
A command post has been established at White Pass, about 6 miles west of where the fire was discovered Monday night.
The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 12, covering more area on the north side after significant growth there over the last two days. The fire is along the area of Highway 12 between Dog Lake and Clear Lake. The cause is under investigation.
Nearly 250 firefighters are battling the blaze, which is expected to keep moving into the wilderness to the north, northwest, west and northeast. Goals for Friday include improving a line south of US Highway 12 and installing another line east of the fire on the north of the highway.
That line could be tested by storms in tonight's forecast, which will bring a possibility of lightning and rain that could reduce fire dangers. Those storms are also expected to include includes erratic winds from the northwest becoming westerly with gusts of up to 20 mph.
Forest Service spokesperson Heather Appelhof said helicopters are expected to fly for the third straight day.
The fire is not threatening any structures, officials said. A Level 2 (be set) notice covers 130-150 homes around Rimrock and Clear lakes, according to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office. People should make preparations to leave. Most of the residences are cabins.
Forest Service spokesperson Robin DeMario said up to 50 single residences and 70 other minor structures are considered to be near the fire.
The Forest Service asked the public to stay out of the area west of Clear Lake and said roads and trails will be closed for public safety.
Highway update
WSDOT updated the closure points on Thursday. The eastbound closure is 3 miles east of the summit at milepost 154 near the Clear Creek Falls overlook by Dog Lake. The westbound closure is 8 miles east of the summit near milepost 159 at Upper Tieton Road, at the west end of Rimrock Lake.
Another update will be provided Monday afternoon, WSDOT said.
Appelhof said crews needed to use plows to clear the large amounts of burning material falling into the highway. Sections of Forest Roads 1200, 1300, 1308 and 1382 along with trails 1104, 1105, 1106, 1108, 1109, 1111, 1142 and 1144 are also in the closure area. The Pacific Crest Trail remains open.
For more information, follow Yakima Valley Emergency Management, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the U.S. Forest Service-Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest pages on Facebook, and Inciweb.