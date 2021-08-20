Yakima firefighters say a Thursday afternoon fire at a West Valley strip mall caused $300,000 damage.
Crews arrived at the strip mall at 6530 W. Nob Hill Blvd, next to the West Valley Walmart, around 5 p.m. and found heavy smoke pouring out of one of the units, according to a fire department news release.
Firefighters from Yakima, East Valley, West Valley, Gleed and Yakima County Fire District 5 had the fire put out in a half-hour, the release said. Nobody was injured in the fire.
The fire was contained to a single unit, but other units in the mall had smoke damage.
Investigators are continuing to search for the fire’s cause, the release said.