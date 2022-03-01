Fire at Sunnyside fertilizer storage plant ‘wrapped up,’ evacuation orders lifted

SUNNYSIDE – Multiple dump truck loads of sand and early-morning efforts from firefighters appear to have finally subdued the large fire at a fertilizer storage facility in Sunnyside, officials said Tuesday afternoon.
One firefighter was injured as crews returned to Nutrien Ag Solutions, 1101 Midvale Road, to battle flare-ups between 5 and 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Sunnyside Fire Chief Ken Anderson said.
“We had a couple of flare-ups overnight, with a fairly noticeable plume of sulfur dioxide (smoke),” Anderson said. Also visible in the darkness were blue flames as sulfur and other chemicals burned.
He noted the main issue Tuesday morning was the sulfur burning in what remains of a storage building on the southeast corner of Nutrien’s property in the Port of Sunnyside industrial area.
“We brought in truckloads of sand to cover the sulfur — that’s our main issue,” Anderson said.
As of 1 p.m., firefighters had dumped five truckloads of sand to cover remaining sulfur on site “and we should have (the fire) wrapped up today,” he added.
A firefighter with West Benton Fire Rescue was sent to Prosser Memorial Hospital with chemical burns, Anderson said. The man was treated and discharged with medication to treat his injuries, he added.
Evacuation orders for 18 homes and shelter-at-home orders for other residential areas of Sunnyside were lifted Tuesday, and Midvale Road was reopened, Anderson said.
The fire began Monday afternoon when workers noticed about 200 tons of sulfur smoldering in the storage building, Anderson said, and when thick smoke prevented them from extinguishing the pile themselves, they called the Sunnyside Fire Department at 1:03 p.m.
One storage building on the southeast corner of the Nutrien facility was destroyed and others were damaged, but adjacent buildings and storage tanks containing hazardous chemicals were spared, Anderson said Monday evening. He noted the blaze was caught early and could have been much worse.
The storage building contained 1.75 million pounds of mixed components for fertilizers, but there were more dangerous chemicals in adjacent buildings and tanks, and firefighters prevented the blaze from spreading to them, Anderson added.
About 236,000 pounds of ammonium sulfate – “the most dangerous chemical involved in this fire,” Anderson said – burned off early.
Nearby industrial facilities in the Port of Sunnyside, including Ostrom Mushroom Farms located immediately south on Midvale, were evacuated, and 18 families living in homes near Interstate 82 also were evacuated as a precaution, Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera said.
Joye Redfield-Wilder, a spokesperson with the state’s Department of Ecology, praised the Sunnyside Fire Department and other responding agencies for “a good hazmat response.”
Ecology sent an air monitor to the site on Monday afternoon, and may do an assessment on the site after the fire is out to see what, if any, contamination exists and cleanup may be required, Redfield-Wilder told the Yakima Herald-Republic on Tuesday.
“We were able to provide them with a portable air monitor to assess the situation with the smoke,” she added. “It helped firefighters and police determine where people should be evacuated or shelter in place.”
Sunnyside School District officials said Chief Kamiakin and Pioneer Elementary students sheltered in place due to the fire, with HVAC systems turned off to prevent smoke from getting inside the buildings. All Sunnyside schools were operating normally on Tuesday, district spokesperson Jessica Morgan said.
It was unclear how many Nutrien workers were on site at the time of the blaze, but officials from the company’s Kennewick location said all were evacuated without injury.
An estimate of damage to the Sunnyside facility, which opened in fall 2018, was unavailable Tuesday from Nutrien officials at their corporate offices in Calgary.
“Nutrien is thankful to the first responders that helped contain the fire at our warehouse in Sunnyside,” company spokeswoman Leigh Picchetti said in an email to the Herald-Republic. “The fertilizer involved in the fire is used by growers to enrich their soil and optimize yields. It is inert and not inherently hazardous.
“We will conduct an investigation into the fire. We will also strive to support our employees, the community where we operate and the customers who are relying on us for products heading into the spring planting season,” Picchetti added.
