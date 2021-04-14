A fire at a fourplex displaced three families early Wednesday morning, Yakima firefighters say.
Firefighters went to the building at 1311 Cherry Ave. shortly before 5:10 a.m., where a fire that had started outside the building had reached the attic space, said Shift Commander Jennifer Norton.
A total of 22 firefighters, with six fire engines and a truck, were able to put out the fire by 7 a.m., Norton said.
All four units suffered fire and water damage, and three families were receiving assistance from the American Red Cross, Norton said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Norton said.