Though three fires broke out on the Fourth of July, Yakima area fire officials said the holiday weekend was par for the course.
Randy Beehler, communications and public affairs director for the city of Yakima, said there were a few fires in Yakima suspected to have been started by fireworks, but nothing significant.
“In talking with some of the command staff, what they said was that this past weekend was less busy," he said. "There were fewer calls than what has been normal in the past. It turned out to be a not significant weekend with regard to fires.”
Yakima County Fire District No. 5 and West Benton Fire and Rescue responded to a 4,500-acre brush fire 6 miles outside of Mabton that started Monday night. Joel Byam, deputy chief for Fire District No. 5, previously said the cause of the Byron Hill fire was manmade. A Level 1 "be aware" evacuation notice for Wells Gap and Empire Way roads was lifted by Tuesday.
The rain that swept over the valley on Wednesday and Thursday helped keep the fire under control, he said.
The district also was involved in the response to two fires in Grandview early Monday morning.
“We had some tired people,” Byam said.
Fire District No. 5, which has dispatched for the Upper Yakima Valley since April, reported 68 calls in the Lower Valley and 25 in the Upper Valley, Byam said. Some of those calls were for aid services.
“For the weekend as a whole and the Fourth of July, we were consistent with other holiday weekends,” Byam said.
