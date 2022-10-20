Fall weather is expected to finally make its belated debut this weekend, as the National Weather Service predicts a cold front with a chance for rainfall in the Yakima Valley and snow in the Cascades.
The warm, dry weather that has persisted all month in the Yakima area may make it hard to believe we’re two-thirds of the way through October.
“We’ve had high pressure over us for most of the month. That’s going to retreat to the west by the end of this week,” said George Perry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Pendleton office. “A system is expected to come down from Alaska, and that will open the door to precipitation and cooler temperatures.”
A warm and dry summer-like pattern has persisted through September and the first part of October. According to weather service statistics taken at the Yakima Air Terminal, the last measurable precipitation was one month ago, when 0.08 inches of rain fell on Sept. 18. That put the monthly total at 0.13 inches, below the 0.23-inch average for September.
September’s average high was 82.3 degrees in Yakima, with an average low of 48.3 degrees — both above the normal high and low temperature averages for the month of 79.4 and 44.9 degrees.
October has been even warmer compared to historic conditions, with an average high through Oct. 18 of 80.7 degrees and average low of 43.7, compared to normal temperature averages of 68.0 and 37.4 degrees.
The first 10 days of October had high temperatures of 80 degrees or warmer, with highs of 85 degrees on Oct. 6 and 7. High temperature records were set on Oct. 10 (83 degrees) and Oct. 15 (80).
“It’s been very unusual due to that persistent pattern of high pressure,” Perry said. “It’s probably been one of our warmest Octobers in the Yakima Valley.”
Fall colors later than usual
The warmer weather and lack of moisture has delayed the peak of Yakima Valley’s fall color season for trees, said Garrett Brenden, education director at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
“The color season is definitely later than previous years … usually the peak is in mid- to late-October,” Brenden said. “Probably in about two weeks we’ll see a big change in color — especially with the cold front we’re expecting this weekend.”
He noted that warm days with cool but not freezing nights, along with a lack of rainfall, can postpone and prolong the amount of color trees display.
“When we begin to enter fall, the plants notice the reduced (photosynthesis) and stop the production of chlorophyll in the chloroplasts in the leaves,” Brenden said. “As the chlorophyll is broken down and reabsorbed by the plant, other pigments begin to reveal themselves.
“Carotenoids like lutein and beta-carotene are what gives us the yellows, oranges, and some browns we see during fall,” he added. “These pigments have always been in the leaves inside the chloroplasts, but are only showing now that the dominant green chlorophyll pigments are being reabsorbed.”
A cooler forecast
As Brenden mentioned, cooler weather and a strong chance of rain is predicted by the National Weather Service this weekend.
The NWS Pendleton office issued a special weather statement this week, noting “a strong frontal system (should) bring colder temperatures, breezy winds, and high elevation snow to the area.”
Perry, the NWS meteorologist, said showers are likely throughout Central Washington by Friday night, with the Yakima Valley area expected to receive 0.2 inches of rain between Friday night and Sunday morning.
The higher elevations of the Cascades should see the first snow of the season, with as much as 4-5 inches expected above 5,000 feet. Snow levels could drop to between 3,000 and 4,000 feet Saturday night into Sunday morning, the weather service predicts.
A cooling trend should continue through the remainder of the weekend, with overnight lows reaching the freezing mark or just above it throughout Central Washington. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s, with a chance for showers returning early next week, the forecast states.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.