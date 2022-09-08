Greg Sotelo popped into the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato at about 7 a.m. Thursday to kickstart a decades-old tradition, the Thursday Takeout lunch program.
“Everyone says: ‘Why do you come so early?’ ” he quipped. “I say: ‘Because you’ve got to do it.’ ”
Sotelo began the morning cooking chicken and pork that will become adobo and apritada, popular Filipino dishes. Once cooked, he tossed the meat into large serving pans in a warmer.
“I want at least six pans of these to get us going,” he said.
For more than two decades, the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley has sold lunch to the general public each Thursday at its hall at 211 W. Second St. in Wapato. The lunch program raises money to keep the hall in operation.
Facing harsh discrimination, Filipino pioneers built the hall in 1952 to hold the community together. Their legacy is kept alive by their children and grandchildren, who continue to operate the hall.
Historians say it was the first Filipino Hall built in the West, and it's being considered for placement on the National Register for Historic Places.
After a two-month break, the weekly lunch program resumes serving customers at 11 a.m. Thursday. The program also provides free lunches to senior citizens, thanks to a foundation established by the family of Yakima attorney Blaine Tamaki.
Sotelo expects a large lunch crowd after the long break. Typically, the community takes a month-long break in July. But this year was delayed because the air-conditioning system and a large refrigerator needed repairs.
Jim Tabayoyon, president of the Filipino-American Community, said he’s received multiple inquiries the past several Thursdays he’s spent cleaning the hall.
“That phone has rang off the hook,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll get calls come 10 o'clock (Thursday morning).”
How it began
Early on, bingo was a big supporter of the hall. Community members would gather, play and a portion of the pot would go to the hall.
Then Legends Casino west of Toppenish opened in May 1998, and the hall saw a drastic decline in bingo players. That’s when a group of women in the community decided to hold a Thursday takeout instead, Sotelo said.
“It’s been going ever since,” he said.
In the beginning, the hall would raise about $250 a week from selling lunches.
“We thought that $250 was big money for us at that time,” Sotelo said.
Community member Joanne Barrientos Umipig said it was the wives of the men who built the hall who began the lunch program.
“All of our aunties,” she said.
Umipig said she began volunteering at the hall after moving back to the area in 1999.
“We used to roll lumpia on Tuesday,” she recalled. “We’d roll lumpia on Tuesday, and then we’d come back, and I’d run the cash register on Thursday.”
Senior meals
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Yakima Valley in March 2020, the hall ending dining inside the hall. The lunch program became a strict takeout service, with customers receiving their food curbside, Tabayoyon said.
With senior citizens being high risk, the Tamaki family began a foundation to deliver them free meals.
Blaine Tamaki’s wife, Preciosa, and his daughter, Briana, spearheaded the senior meals program.
The Tamaki foundation recently provided $10,000 to continue the program, said community member and volunteer Diana Ibatuan.
She and Tabayoyon deliver meals to seniors, who enjoy the personal contact.
“Oh they’re excited, actually,” Tabayoyon said. “Sometimes they’re standing at the door when you get there.”
Ibatuan said dropping off meals to seniors provides an opportunity to see how they are doing.
“You hear their stories,” Ibatuan said. “Sometimes it’s kind of sad too.”
One man’s home was damaged by a fire, she said.
“You come back and say: ‘What can I do to help?’ ” she said.
Honoring a legacy
Umipig said community through the years has always found ways to keep the hall financially afloat.
“Back in the days, when I was a young girl, we’d do these queen contests and sell tickets to keep the hall going – that’s what we’d do,” she said.
The hall also had its annual celebration in March, where Filipino food was prepared, she said.
“So, people were very in tune with our cultural foods,” she said.
Times weren’t always pleasant for Filipinos. In 1921, a Wapato mob threatened to destroy the homes of Filipino immigrants if the didn’t leave. Then in 1930, another mob threatened to hang farmers who hired Filipinos. And in 1937, an amended Alien Land Act barred Filipinos from leasing and buying land, leading to the arrest of 18 Filipinos in the Lower Valley.
That’s when Filipino farmers, mostly living in Wapato, banded together and formed the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley. Built in 1952, the hall became the glue that held the community together.
“We’re always respectful and remember that our parents built that place for us,” said Umipig.
“I remember, I was 5 years old when that place opened. They built that hall for us so we’d have a place to socialize, be together, remember our culture and still be 100% American. We always know we can go home to the hall and there will be somebody we know there. That hall is part of all of our hearts.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.