Candidate filing kicked off Monday with 59 candidates filing for 48 offices, led by congressional, legislative and Yakima County offices.
The primary is Aug. 2 with the top two candidates, regardless of party, advancing to the general election in November.
In District 4, incumbent U.S. House Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, filed for reelection along with Republicans Jerrod Sessler of Prosser, Benancio Garcia of Sunnyside, Corey Gibson of Selah and Jacek Kobiesa of Pasco, and Democrat Doug White of Yakima. Republicans Loren Culp and Bradley Kippert previously announced plans to run, but had not filed as of Monday.
In Legislative District 14, Republican Reps. Chris Corry of Yakima and Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale filed for reelection. Yakima business owner and attorney Liz Hallock previously announced a campaign challenging Mosbrucker.
On the House side in Legislative District 15, Rep. Bruce Chandler and Republican Bryan Sandlin, both Republicans from Zillah, have filed. Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside filed for reelection to his District 15 Senate seat.
The list of people who have filed for office will be updated daily at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., Yakima County elections manager Kathy Fisher said. The filing period closes at 4 p.m. Friday.
Commissioner
All three Yakima County commissioner seats are up this year.
Democrat Alex Roy of Moxee filed for the Yakima County Commissioner Position 1 seat, which is currently held by Republican Amanda McKinney. McKinney had not filed as of Monday.
Commissioner LaDon Linde of Sunnyside, a Republican, filed for reelection to Position 3.
Businessman Kyle Curtis announced a bid for the Position 2 seat after Commissioner Ron Anderson announced he would not run for reelection. No one filed for the Position 2 seat Monday.
Other Yakima County offices
A number of candidates filed in other Yakima County offices, including Assessor’s Office employee Jacob C. Tate for assessor and Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight for coroner. Both are Republicans. Coroner Jim Curtice previously said he would run for reelection.
Auditor Charles Ross, Prosecutor Joseph Brusic and Treasurer Ilene Thomson filed for reelection. All are Republicans. Longtime county Assessor Dave Cook previously said he plans to retire when his term is up this year.
Two people have filed for the open seat for Yakima County Clerk after Tracey Slagle announced she would not seek reelection. They are Mischa Venables and Billie Maggard, both Republicans from Selah.
A full list of people filing for voting precinct committee officer positions, which appear on the primary ballot, is available on the Yakima County Elections website.
The following people filed for office Monday:
U.S. Congressional District 4
Dan Newhouse, Doug White, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler
Secretary of State
Julie Anderson, Steve Hobbs, Bob Hagglund, Kieth L. Wagoner
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 1
Chris Corry
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 2
Gina Mosbrucker
Legislative District 15, State Senator
Jim Honeyford
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 2
Bryan Sandlin, Bruce Chandler
Yakima County Commissioner, District 1
Alex Roy
Yakima County Commissioner, District 3
LaDon Linde
Yakima County Assessor
Jacob C. Tate
Yakima County Auditor
Charles Ross
Yakima County Clerk
Mischa Venables, Billie Maggard
Yakima County Coroner
Marshall Slight
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney
Joseph A. Brusic
Yakima County Treasurer
Ilene Thomson
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary I. Yu
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5
Barbara Madsen
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 6
G. Helen Whitener
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 1
Gary Hintze
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 2
Brian Sanderson
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 3
Donald Engel
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 4
Alfred G. Schweppe
