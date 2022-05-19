Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is seeking a second term in office.

Curtice, a Republican, has one challenger for the seat so far: his second-in-command, Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight, who is also a Republican.

Also on Thursday, attorney Wes Gano from Selah entered the race for Yakima County District Court Judge Position 1. He is running against Gary Hintze, who was appointed to the bench in March to fill a vacancy.

Debra Delatorre, a Republican from Union Gap, added her name to the list for county clerk. Mischa Venables and Billie Maggard have also filed for the position currently held by Tracey Slagle. Slagle is not seeking reelection.

The total number of filings as of Thursday evening was 198 candidates for 143 offices. A full list of candidate filings, including precinct committee officers, can be found on the Yakima County election office’s website.

The primary election is Aug. 2 and the top two candidates — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the November general election. Filing runs through 4 p.m. Friday.

Candidates who have filed so far:

U.S. Congressional District 4

Dan Newhouse, Doug White, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler, Loren Culp, Bradley Klippert.

Secretary of State

Julie Anderson, Steve Hobbs, Bob Hagglund, Keith L. Wagoner, Tamborine Borrelli, Mark Miloscia

Legislative District 13, State Senator

Judy Warnick

Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 1

Tom Dent

Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 2

Alex Ybarra

Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 1

Chris Corry

Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 2

Gina Mosbrucker

Legislative District 15, State Senator

Jim Honeyford

Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 1

Bruce Chandler

Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 2

Bryan Sandlin

Yakima County Commissioner, District 1

Amanda McKinney

Yakima County Commissioner, District 2

Kyle Curtis

Yakima County Commissioner, District 3

LaDon Linde

Yakima County Assessor

Jacob C. Tate

Yakima County Auditor

Charles Ross

Yakima County Clerk

Mischa Venables, Billie Maggard, Debra Delatorre

Yakima County Coroner

Marshall Slight, James Curtice

Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney

Joseph A. Brusic

Yakima County Treasurer

Ilene Thomson

State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1

Mary I. Yu

State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5

Barbara Madsen

State Supreme Court, Justice Position 6

G. Helen Whitener

Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 1

Gary Hintze, Wes Gano

Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 2

Brian Sanderson

Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 3

Donald Engel

Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 4

Alfred G. Schweppe

