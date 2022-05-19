Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice is seeking a second term in office.
Curtice, a Republican, has one challenger for the seat so far: his second-in-command, Chief Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight, who is also a Republican.
Also on Thursday, attorney Wes Gano from Selah entered the race for Yakima County District Court Judge Position 1. He is running against Gary Hintze, who was appointed to the bench in March to fill a vacancy.
Debra Delatorre, a Republican from Union Gap, added her name to the list for county clerk. Mischa Venables and Billie Maggard have also filed for the position currently held by Tracey Slagle. Slagle is not seeking reelection.
The total number of filings as of Thursday evening was 198 candidates for 143 offices. A full list of candidate filings, including precinct committee officers, can be found on the Yakima County election office’s website.
The primary election is Aug. 2 and the top two candidates — regardless of party affiliation — advance to the November general election. Filing runs through 4 p.m. Friday.
Candidates who have filed so far:
U.S. Congressional District 4
Dan Newhouse, Doug White, Corey Gibson, Benancio Garcia III, Jacek Kobiesa, Jerrod Sessler, Loren Culp, Bradley Klippert.
Secretary of State
Julie Anderson, Steve Hobbs, Bob Hagglund, Keith L. Wagoner, Tamborine Borrelli, Mark Miloscia
Legislative District 13, State Senator
Judy Warnick
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 1
Tom Dent
Legislative District 13, State Representative, Position 2
Alex Ybarra
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 1
Chris Corry
Legislative District 14, State Representative, Position 2
Gina Mosbrucker
Legislative District 15, State Senator
Jim Honeyford
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 1
Bruce Chandler
Legislative District 15, State Representative, Position 2
Bryan Sandlin
Yakima County Commissioner, District 1
Amanda McKinney
Yakima County Commissioner, District 2
Kyle Curtis
Yakima County Commissioner, District 3
LaDon Linde
Yakima County Assessor
Jacob C. Tate
Yakima County Auditor
Charles Ross
Yakima County Clerk
Mischa Venables, Billie Maggard, Debra Delatorre
Yakima County Coroner
Marshall Slight, James Curtice
Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney
Joseph A. Brusic
Yakima County Treasurer
Ilene Thomson
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 1
Mary I. Yu
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 5
Barbara Madsen
State Supreme Court, Justice Position 6
G. Helen Whitener
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 1
Gary Hintze, Wes Gano
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 2
Brian Sanderson
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 3
Donald Engel
Yakima County District Court Judge, Position 4
Alfred G. Schweppe
