Congressional, legislative and Yakima County commissioner offices are at stake as the candidate filing period opens Monday across the state.
New voting boundaries are in play for many of the races in Yakima County. The primary is Aug. 2, with mail-in voting starting in July.
Redistricting and changes to voting rules, such as the removal of at-large voting for the Yakima County Board of Commissioners seats, can affect campaigns and voting outcomes, Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross said.
“The big unknown is the district boundary changes,” he said. “It’d be really hard to figure out the history of the voting in some of these areas because it’s just very different than it used to be.”
Several candidates have already announced their intention to run and are expected to file formally this week.
The most crowded race is for Congressional District 4, where incumbent U.S. House Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican from Sunnyside, is expected to face several Republicans and at least one Democrat challenger. Republicans Jerrod Sessler, Loren Culp, Benancio Garcia, Corey Gibson and Bradley Kippert, along with Democrat Doug White, have filed campaign finance paperwork or announced they are running.
The top two candidates in the primary, regardless of party, will advance to the general election in November. The district that runs vertically through the central part of the state includes all of Yakima, Klickitat, Benton, Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties.
A U.S. Senate seat will also appear on the ballot. Sen. Patty Murray, a Democrat, is running for reelection, with Republican Tiffany Smiley as the top challenger.
Legislature
Yakima County voters will see state legislative offices on the ballot for Districts 13, 14 and 15 with new district boundaries.
District 13, which includes Naches and Tieton in Yakima County, is represented by Sen. Judy Warnick of Moses Lake, Rep. Tom Dent of Moses Lake and Alex Ybarra of Quincy, all Republicans who are expected to run for reelection.
In District 14, which includes part of the city of Yakima and all of the Yakama Reservation, only state House seats are up for election. Republican incumbents Rep. Chris Corry of Yakima in Position 1 and Rep. Gina Mosbrucker of Goldendale in Position 2 are both expected to run for reelection.
Yakima business owner and attorney Liz Hallock has also announced a campaign challenging Mosbrucker. Hallock is running as a member of the Women’s Reproductive Justice Party.
In District 15 — a Latino-majority voting area that includes part of the city of Yakima, Union Gap, Moxee, Sunnyside and Grandview and extends east to the Tri-Cities area — Republicans Sen. Jim Honeyford of Sunnyside and Rep. Bruce Chandler of Granger are expected to seek reelection.
Republican Bryan Sandlin of Zillah, lead fieldman and operations manager for Highland Fruit Growers, has announced a bid for the Position 2 seat currently held by Rep. Jeremie Dufault of Selah. Dufault, also a Republican, announced he would not run for reelection because he was displaced by the new political boundaries.
Commissioner seats
All three Yakima County commissioner seats are up for election in 2022 with new district boundaries and new voting rules, but only Amanda McKinney’s seat in District 1 is for a full four-year term. In Districts 2 and 3, candidates are running for a two-year term.
“That’s just to get them back on the stagger the way they used to be,” Ross said.
The new districts divide the county in half with an island-shaped district in the middle encompassing most of the city of Yakima. McKinney represents the north part of the county, and LaDon Linde, who has announced a reelection campaign, represents the southern half.
Yakima’s District 2 is currently represented by Ron Anderson. Anderson won’t run for reelection, but businessman Kyle Curtis has announced a bid for the seat.
All are Republicans.
Turnout
Ross estimated voter turnout would be between 30% and 35% in the 2022 primary.
Midterm election years tend to have lower turnout than presidential election years. In 2018, voter turnout in the primary was roughly 34%, Ross said. In 2014, voter turnout in the primary was 32%.
Ross said the number of people registered to vote affects how turnout appears.
“The more people they’re putting in the voter database, which is happening now in many ways, through automatic registration, we’re seeing turnout numbers declining because that number’s getting big,” Ross said. “Overall, the amount of ballots that are coming in tend to be the same.”
Other races
In addition to the marquee races for Congress, the Legislature and the Yakima County Commission, all other county seats will be on the ballot in 2022. This includes the partisan offices of assessor, auditor, clerk, coroner, prosecuting attorney, sheriff and treasurer.
Voters will decide who will serve as the top elections officer in the state for the next two years. Secretary of State Steve Hobbs, a Democrat, was appointed to the position in November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman, who left for a federal election security job.
Voters will see some State Supreme Court justice and Yakima County District Court judge positions on the ballot.
Supreme Court Position 1, held by Justice Mary Yu, Position 5, held by Justice Barbara Madsen, and Position 6, held by Justice G. Helen Whitener, will be on the ballot.
All precinct committee officer positions in the county also will be on the primary ballot, Ross said.
About filing
To file in person, candidates can visit the Yakima County Elections Office at 128 N. Second St. Room 117 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday. Candidates can also file online at the county elections website.
The Yakima Herald-Republic will announce new filings each day until the filing period ends Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.