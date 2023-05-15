The Washington State Department of Agriculture is expanding its Japanese beetle insecticide application program in the Yakima Valley, hoping to treat 1,500 properties in the Wapato area this year.
It's an expansion of efforts that focused on Grandview last year.
An open house discussing the treatment plans and the need for property owners’ consent is scheduled for 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 15, at Lions Park, 1109 S. Camas Ave. in Wapato.
The WSDA has a memorandum of understanding to work with the Yakama Nation’s Wildlife Resource Management Program. Insecticide treatment will begin this week on city of Wapato properties, WSDA spokesperson Amber Betts said.
Following Monday’s open house, WSDA teams will begin gathering treatment permissions from Wapato-area residents by going door-to-door with consent forms, Betts announced Friday in a news release.
Representatives from the Yakama Nation, public health officials, WSDA officials and the insecticide contractor will attend Monday’s open house to answer questions and inform residents of the risk the Japanese beetle poses to the Yakima Valley’s agricultural economy, she added.
Insecticide applications began last year in Grandview, where the majority of the nearly 24,000 Japanese beetles counted in 2022 were located. The invasive species was first found there in 2020, but in the summer of 2022 a Wapato-area resident captured three Japanese beetles in his garden.
Betts said the beetles were eating leaves on the man’s pea and grape plants. WSDA crews responded, observed damage to several plants, and collected the Japanese beetle specimens from the homeowner, she added.
“WSDA officials began deploying a delimiting trapping grid to determine where the infestation was in Wapato,” Betts said.
In December, WSDA officials announced they captured 23,945 Japanese beetles in 2022, a slight decline from the 24,048 trapped the previous year. Almost all of these were caught in the Grandview area, with 186 beetles trapped near Wapato in 2022.
“The next steps in the eradication effort include deploying traps in and around the infestation area and any new detection sites, and applying insecticide treatment to the most infested areas in Wapato,” Betts said.
Spraying program basics
The WSDA hosted an in-person and virtual open house in March on the agency’s efforts to control and eradicate Japanese beetles in Grandview; a video outlining the insecticide application program is available on the agency’s YouTube channel.
Treatments in the Grandview area, which includes southeast Yakima County and a small portion of western Benton County, began in April.
Betts said 2,038 properties were treated with insecticide in 2022, the first year of the spraying program. The agency had hoped to spray about 3,000 Grandview-area properties, but could not get permission to access all of those.
She noted that properties sprayed in 2022 will need to receive another application of insecticide this year for the multi-year eradication process to be successful.
Acelepryn, the product named in the proposed treatment plan, is a low-risk insecticide that is not hazardous to humans or domestic animals, said Camilo Acosta, WSDA Japanese beetle eradication coordinator. Applicators spray the product to plant foliage or directly to lawns. The product can also be in a granular form, applied by seed spreader.
First found more than 100 years ago on the East Coast, Japanese beetles have gradually spread westward across the United States, eating more than 300 types of plants, including roses, grapes and hops.
Adults damage plants by skeletonizing the leaves, and they also feed on buds, flowers and fruit. The larvae are found in soil associated with the roots of host plants.
A Grandview resident first noticed the invasive pests on her roses in 2020, which prompted WSDA officials to deploy 1,900 traps across the state in 2021 to gauge the extent of the problem. In 2022, 3,316 traps were placed across the Yakima Valley, more than three times the amount deployed in 2021.
Other ways to combat beetles
Betts, Acosta and other WSDA officials urge growers in Yakima and Benton counties to monitor for Japanese beetles and consult crop protection specialists or WSU extension for guidance on protecting their crops from this invasive pest.
A quarantine area has been established in Grandview with a yard waste drop-off site available for residents to dispose of potentially contaminated plants, soil and other materials.
“More than ever, public participation is key in fighting invasive species,” Betts said. “WSDA is asking residents – especially in Yakima and Benton counties – to look for and report Japanese beetles on their property.
“If you live in Washington state and think you see a Japanese beetle, please snap a photo and report the sighting online,” she added.
Japanese beetle adults are metallic green and brown and have little tufts of white hair on their sides. They emerge – usually from lawns or in other soil – in the spring and feed throughout the summer. From fall to spring the grubs (larvae) overwinter in the soil and slowly develop into mature adults ready to emerge again in the spring.
Acosta said a wide variety of Japanese beetle traps are available for purchase online or at local home and garden stores, and he encouraged residents to use them from May through mid-October, when adult beetles are active.
Adult beetles are safe to touch, as they do not sting or bite, he said. Residents can pick off or brush adult beetles from vegetation and drop them into a bowl of soapy water to kill them. Mornings and evenings are best for capturing beetles, as they are less active during those times.
“Trapping adult beetles can lower their population and is another way to limit the spread of this pest,” Acosta said. “If you capture any beetles, please report them. We’re trying to count every beetle.”
Visit agr.wa.gov/beetles for updates and more information on Japanese beetle control and eradication efforts.
