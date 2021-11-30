Out of money and down on his luck, Gary Childress said he didn’t think twice about heading to the Union Gospel Mission for help when he returned to the area in June.
He said he wasn’t worried about the congregate living setting amid the spread of the COVID-19 virus at that time.
“I’m fully vaccinated — J&J,” he quipped.
But some service providers say not everyone experiencing homelessness in Yakima County has sought shelter as confidently amid the pandemic.
The most recent Point-In-Time homeless survey revealed a sharp increase in the number of unsheltered people while the total number of people experiencing homelessness — 633 — was about the same as the previous year.
Of them, 138 were sleeping outdoors, compared to 79 the previous year, the survey showed.
Esther Magasis, director of human services for Yakima County, suspects the virus kept many people in need from seeking shelter for fear of becoming ill.
“I would say the transition from sheltered to unsheltered probably had something to do with that,” she said.
The annual survey is conducted in January, meaning that most of the homeless trends this year won’t be recorded until the next survey is conducted. The survey results were released this week.
“It will be interesting to see what the numbers will be this year, to see whether people are going back to shelters,” Magasis said. “I’ll be interested to see if we see a pattern of people being more resilient to shelters from this pandemic.”
Union Gospel Mission
The mission has been averaging about 200 people a night, compared to 250 people a night before the pandemic, said Executive Director Mike Johnson.
“We’ve seen roughly a 20% decline since COVID,” he said.
The number of families seeking shelter dropped off as well but has since returned to a normal amount with 12 families on Tuesday, Johnson said.
“For a while, we were operating at about half that,” he said.
The mission did suffer COVID outbreaks, and two COVID-19 related deaths. Military tents have been placed on the mission campus to allow for social distancing. Many stay in the tents while others maintain shelter in mission buildings.
Johnson said the pandemic has fostered other issues that also impacted those seeking shelter.
Many people left the mission after receiving $1,200 COVID checks from the government, he said. Some went to hotels while many others rekindled drug addictions and returned to the streets, Johnson said.
“That kept people out on the streets because of a resurgence in their own addiction,” he said.
The mission saw overdose deaths double, from 19 in 2019 to 39.
“People were dying out on the streets because of COVID,” he said. “They weren’t dying of COVID, but they were dying because of COVID.”
The mission since has drastically increased outreach, Johnson said.
“We’re really working on it and trying to get people to come back in,” he said.
Childress said the mission has changed a lot since he was last there four years ago.
“I didn’t expect to come back to these green things, but it’s OK,” Childress said, nodding to one of the large military tents he’s staying in at the mission.
Camp Hope
There were more people counted at Camp Hope than the previous year.
According to the survey, 69 people were counted at the homeless encampment compared to 53 the previous year.
Camp Hope is a sanctioned encampment and not considered a shelter. However, those staying at the encampment were not included in the 138 people sleeping outdoors in the report.
Camp director Mike Kay questions the accuracy of the report and says he’s seeing significantly more people seeking help this year.
“We broke 200 here now,” he said Tuesday. “We’re seeing unprecedented times; I’ve never seen this many at Camp Hope before.”
One woman came to the encampment seeking help because she can no longer afford the rental space for her trailer, Kay said.
“We’re getting inundated with people now that the rental assistance is running out,” he said.
The county has been funneling federal rental assistance funds to those in need during the pandemic.
Another worry among service providers is what the lifting of the state eviction moratorium may bring.
“I don’t know if we’re seeing the full impact yet but the rental program we’ve been working with the past year is still going strong,” Magasis said.
