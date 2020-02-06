Prior to 2018, the leading drug linked to overdose deaths in Yakima County was methamphetamine, according to Yakima County Coroner reports.
That changed when a synthetic opiate called fentanyl burst onto the scene and quickly assumed the position of No. 1 killer — either by itself or in combination with other drugs.
Its sheer lethality concerns first responders, health officials and the coroner.
“It’s fast acting and highly potent,” Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. “Apparently, it’s pretty easy to get.”
And Yakima police say some people may not even know they are taking the drug, as it is sold as counterfeit pain pills or mixed in with other drugs.
The state Department of Health is working on raising awareness through a variety of measures, including tracking drug use and overdose deaths. Curtice said there are plans for Yakima and King counties, as well as others, to release that data more quickly.
While opioid use and overdoses have been a problem in Yakima County in the past, they were usually on a lower scale than methamphetamine. In many cases, the deaths were attributed to a combination of drugs.
But that started to change in 2017, when fentanyl began showing up in toxicology tests on overdose victims, according to reports from the coroner’s office. That year, there were nine deaths, compared with 20 deaths where methamphetamine was present, either by itself or as the primary drug in a mixture.
In 2018, fentanyl-related deaths increased to 13, with methamphetamine linked to nine deaths. In 2019, there were 21 fentanyl deaths, compared to 13 for methamphetamine, according to the coroner’s annual report.
Among the 13 counties participating in the State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System, Yakima County had the fourth-highest number of opioid deaths between July 2017 and June 2018, with 22. Data for last year was not available on the state site.
Alarming potency
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can be 50 to 100 times more powerful than morphine, according to the National Institute of Drug Abuse. It is typically used to treat severe pain, or used in people with chronic pain who have developed a tolerance to other pain killers.
Testifying in a recent trial, retired Yakima County Medical Examiner Jeffrey Reynolds said when given intravenously, the drug is fast acting and wears off once the line is disconnected. If taken orally, it is slowly absorbed into the body, but once in the system the liver quickly metabolizes it, Reynolds said.
Reynolds said fentanyl is only legally dispensed intravenously and through timed-release patches or lozenges.
If it is in pill form, Reynolds said it is part of an illegally made batch.
Yakima police Capt. Jay Seely said fentanyl is coming into the area in pill form from Mexico. Those pills are sometimes mixed with and made to look like another drug, such as Percocet or Oxycodone, he said.
That poses a danger of accidental overdoses, Seely said.
Even if the person using the pills knows they contain fentanyl, the manufacturing process makes them highly dangerous, Curtice said. The counterfeit pills are not made with consistent levels of the drug, Curtice said, meaning that a person may get a small dose in one pill and a lethal dose in the next.
Yakima firefighters, who are typically called out on medical calls, have been seeing an average of five to 10 overdoses a month, said Deputy Fire Chief Patrick Reid. And fentanyl has a lot to do with it.
“Fentanyl is the drug of choice because it is so cheap and easy to get,” Reid said.
Fire crews carry naloxone, a drug that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose if administered in time. However, with fentanyl’s potency, it may require multiple doses, or intervention with a more powerful antidote, Reid said.
Abuse and overdoses are problems he said affect the country, and cut across class lines in Yakima. He said crews have seen people in the more affluent parts of town and homeless people overdosing.
Hazardous material
The situation poses a risk to rescuers and police because fentanyl residue can be absorbed through the skin.
Yakima police Capt. Shawn Boyle said officers take precautions when handling suspected drugs in the field, such as not running their own tests and instead sealing the drugs in a container and shipping them to the state crime lab.
Boyle said no YPD officers have been sickened by the drug during arrests.
Likewise, fire crews have been safe using precautions such as wearing gloves and other protective gear. But Reid recalled firefighters having to assist a State Patrol investigator who was exposed to fentanyl while processing a seized car.
The department’s hazardous material team was standing by during a raid on a drug house in Gleed to decontaminate any officers who became exposed to either fentanyl or meth.
While the state is already tracking drug deaths, Curtice said there are plans to provide the data in real time, rather than wait weeks or months to compile data, to better inform the public about the dangers of the drug.
Other steps include working with physicians on how to prescribe opioids when necessary and in a way to reduce misuse, as well as making naloxone more readily available to the public and first responders.