FEMA nurses a 'godsend' for Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital

On a recent day at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, while dealing with a large number of patients, Dr. Marty Brueggemann saw something unexpected.
There were no gaps in staff coverage for the shift, Memorial’s chief medical officer said. After having to pull people from other parts of Memorial’s hospital and clinics and ask others to work double shifts, it was a welcome change.
The hospital has welcome help — more than 30 nurses and certified nursing assistants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, assigned to work with COVID-19 patients.
“It’s been a breath of fresh air,” Brueggemann said. “Our staff has been decimated and running hard for a long time. (The FEMA nurses) allowed us to get people back on their normal schedules and not run double shifts.”
And their arrival in November was fortuitous, as the omicron variant of COVID-19 has arrived in the Yakima Valley and the hospital is bracing for another surge of coronavirus patients.
“We are so fortunate to have 30 FEMA nurses, paid for by the state, to give our staff some relief,” Carole Peet, Memorial’s chief executive, said recently.
The nurses, who hail from around the country, were requested by Gov. Jay Inslee, who asked for 1,200 staffers to assist hospitals that were overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, many of them unvaccinated.
On Sept. 16, it reached the point where Memorial had 229 patients, 45 of them with COVID-19, and only 226 beds. That same day, 75 of the 3,000 employees across Memorial’s organization were out because of COVID-19.
“We had to redeploy 100 staff, tell people from ambulatory clinics that we need you at the hospital,” Brueggemann recalled. “Overtime was through the roof.”
The relief came in early November, when 30 nurses and three certified nursing assistants came from FEMA to work in the hospital. The state covers their salaries if they are working with COVID patients.
The FEMA staffers are working alongside Memorial’s crew, learning the processes that are unique to the Yakima hospital.
One of those nurses is Viviana Garcia, from Mission, Texas.
Garcia has been a nurse for nine years but started work as a travel nurse after the pandemic. She said she values getting to help different communities.
The staff at Memorial and Yakima locals could not have been more welcoming, she said.
“From the nurses that I work with side to side, from their managers, their coordinators — I mean, everybody has just been so grateful,” she said.
People frequently express their thanks to her, she said.
Garcia and the other FEMA nurses are working five days a week with 12-hour shifts. Each day, Garcia works with COVID patients in the intensive care or telemetry units. Depending on the day, she can be assigned two to four patients to look after, she said.
Even with COVID numbers in Yakima County trending down over the past month, Garcia said she and other hospital staff remain busy.
Brueggemann and others are bracing for another surge as omicron works its way into the Valley. Even if it turns out to be less deadly, the new variant spreads more rapidly and that could create a sharp increase in people coming to the hospital, he said.
“To me this is kind of the eye of the hurricane between delta and omicron,” Brueggemann said.
Hospital officials acknowledged the likelihood of another surge, and the effect it will have on the staff, even with the reinforcements from FEMA.
“We’re already tapped out with our nursing staff — and that’s with our 30 FEMA nurses, who have really been a godsend to support our staff,” said Dr. Tanny Davenport, Memorial’s physician executive of the medical group.
Brueggemann said Valley residents can help alleviate the situation by getting vaccinated, or getting a booster shot if they have already been vaccinated, wearing masks and taking other steps to slow the spread of the virus.
Yakima Herald-Republic reporter Joel Donofrio contributed to this story.
