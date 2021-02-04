The Federal Emergency Management Agency has approved a Major Disaster Declaration for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern and Central Washington affected by wildfires last year.
The approval includes Yakima County, Kittitas County and the Yakama Nation. The Evans Canyon Fire burned 75,000 acres and six homes in Yakima and Kittitas counties last summer, and large fires also burned on Ahtanum Ridge and the Yakima Training Center.
The Biden administration approved the request from Gov. Jay Inslee after the Trump administration did not act on it for months.
“Our state experienced extensive damage during last year’s wildfire season, particularly in Central and Eastern Washington,” Inslee said in a statement Thursday. “While it has been a long wait, I’m pleased to say the Biden administration has approved our Major Disaster Declaration request for nine counties and two tribes in Eastern Washington.
“While we are still waiting on approval for our application for individual assistance in Whitman County, which would help private residents who lost homes or suffered property damage in the wildfires, today’s approval for FEMA aid by the White House will help get these communities moving more swiftly toward recovery,” Inslee said.
A wildfire in Whitman County destroyed 80% of the homes in the town of Malden, and forced the evacuation of people who are without federal aid, according to Sens. Patty Murray and Maria Cantwell. An estimated 626,982 acres burned over five days, also ravaging Pine City.
Cantwell said in a statement Thursday: “No one should play politics with disaster relief. Now it is time to help Malden rebuild with this disaster declaration, which makes FEMA resources available to individuals and public assistance to communities to help rebuild things like roads, bridges, and power lines.”
Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Sunnyside, who represents Central Washington in the U.S. House, said the FEMA funding will go a long way to help communities that were “practically wiped off the map” rebuild and recover. He said has FEMA approved public assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities as well as hazard mitigation grant programs, but also noted the individual assistance request is under review.
“While this emergency support is a much-needed step in the right direction, I urge the Administration to approve our request for Individual Assistance so that Central Washington’s homeowners and businesses can also receive the relief they need,” he said in a statement.
EDITOR'S NOTE: This is a revised version of an earlier story.