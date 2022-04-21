The Washington State Department of Agriculture is accepting public comments on the environmental review for its proposed plan to eradicate Japanese beetle in Grandview and surrounding areas of Yakima and Benton counties. Comments on the environmental documents are due April 26.
WSDA issued a determination of non-significance on April 13 under the State Environmental Policy Act for the Japanese beetle eradication project in Grandview and the surrounding areas. The department has determined this proposal will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment.
More than 24,000 beetles were detected in the Grandview area in 2021. Initial eradication plans include using an insecticide to treat the properties in and around the infested area, including private property. WSDA will seek permission from each property owner in the designated area with letters arriving in mailboxes soon.
In addition to the eradication project, the department is proposing a 49-square mile quarantine area for the Japanese beetle centered on Grandview.
The public is invited to comment on the listed documents. Comments can be provided in writing and sent to: WSDA Pest Program, 21 N. First Ave., Suite 103, Yakima, WA 98902 or by email at PestProgram@agr.wa.gov no later than Tuesday, April 26. For more information visit agr.wa.gov/beetles or call 1-800-443-6684.
