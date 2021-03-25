The city of Yakima will get $25.5 million from the American Rescue Plan Act signed earlier this month by President Biden, and it comes with fewer restrictions than previous rounds of COVID-19 relief funding.
Half of the money will be available in May, with the other half arriving next year. Though cities throughout the country are waiting for specific guidance from the U.S. Treasury Department on how the money can be spent, the only things expressly forbidden by the bill are using it for pension funds or to offset tax decreases or delay tax increases. So, while the City Council will wait to hear from Treasury before rewriting its 2021 budget, it should be able to allocate some of the money for needed upgrades to the fire and police departments' vehicle fleets.
"That seems to be a really good fit," city Finance Director Steve Groom said.
The general principle behind the American Rescue Act's city and county funding — a total of $350 billion nationwide, including the city of Yakima's $25.5 million and $48.6 million for Yakima County — is to help local governments make up for COVID-created shortfalls between now and 2024. The city, for instance, took a million-dollar hit to its lodging tax revenue in 2020 and tourism continues to suffer. Yakima also took in less-than-predicted revenue from sales tax and real estate excise taxes as well as building permits and fire inspections in 2020, Groom said.
"The intent of the legislation seems focused on restoring cities’ financial stability and resiliency," he said. "The city of Yakima will be taking care to consider the deficits caused by COVID-19 and how best to assure the city’s continuity of service and infrastructure well into the future."
That stands in contrast to the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which came with more restrictions and ended in November.
"With the CARES Act, every city in America said, 'Hey, we can't backfill lost revenue. What's the deal?'" he said.
There's no indication as to when the Treasury Department will give further guidance on how cities and counties might spend American Rescue Plan money, Groom said. But it's apparent there will be fewer restrictions.
"It seems to be a broad umbrella," he said.
Still, the city doesn't want to run afoul of whatever guidance may be coming. That could mean having to repay money that's already spent, Groom said.
"We're just going to be cautious," he said.