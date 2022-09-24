Authorities aided by a newly arrived specialized team of FBI divers returned Saturday to Sarg Habbard Park to resume searching for a 4-year-old boy who disappeared two weeks ago.
The search, which now includes sonar equipment and FBI divers flown in from the East Coast, is focused on the park’s pond and nearby LL Buchanan Lake, a deep, former gravel pit south of park, said Yakima police spokesperson Yvette Inzunza.
Yakima Police Department Capt. Jay Seely said the pond, lake and Yakima River are the most likely places to search if he entered the water. While crews previously searched the pond repeatedly, authorities said milfoil, silt and other material reduced visibility in the pond’s water, requiring searchers to search by feel.
The sonar will allow crews to map the pond’s bottom and target their searches. Seely said the search is expected to continue through Wednesday.
“We’re determined to cover every square inch of that pond,” Seely said.
On Saturday the park was closed to the public, with signs along the Greenway’s path blocking entrances, while a security guard turned away people. The Yakima Fire Department’s technical rescue team’s truck was there along with a second fire department truck.
Yellow police tape was visible near the large pond in the park.
Lucian was last seen walking south and east at the park the evening of Sept. 10, sparking a massive search involving search teams from around the state. Police say they don’t suspect foul play.
According to Seely, the FBI’s Yakima resident agent asked if the agency could assist and made arrangements to bring in the divers. Lucian’s family may have also reached out to federal investigators, Seely said.
