A nursing apprenticeship program at Yakima Valley College to help long-term care centers won funding support in the bipartisan federal spending package approved earlier this month.
The omnibus bill included $1.7 million for the three-year pilot program at YVC, as well as funds for other local projects affecting agriculture, transportation, food security and more. It was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Joe Biden.
Central Washington Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican, and Washington Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray, both Democrats, voted to pass the spending package.
“This legislation includes many of the community project funding requests I received from the people of Central Washington, which will deliver significant infrastructure funding to our communities,” Newhouse said in a news release.
Newhouse, a member of the House Appropriations Committee, can submit community funding requests to deliver targeted funding for select projects, according to communications director Amanda Fitzmorris. A regional advisory board made up of representatives from each county and tribe in the 4th Congressional District selected the projects to be considered, Fitzmorris said.
“Aside from the monetary impact, these projects signify a greater federal investment in the prosperity and future of Central Washington,” Fitzmorris said in an email.
The training program at YVC was one of seven Central Washington community funding requests to get support in the spending package.
Nursing apprenticeship
Staffing shortages at long-term care facilities in Yakima County and across the state were exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pilot program at YVC is intended to increase the number of licensed practical nurses in the long-term care industry through development incentives and training for higher paying positions.
“This project is an opportunity to collaborate on innovative workforce solutions with the long-term care industry, which has been adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” YVC community relations director Dustin Wunderlich said in an email.
The program is meant to support the advancement of long-term care workers who are certified as home care aides or nursing assistants to mid-level, higher wage nursing positions, he said, with the goal to provide an opportunity for those workers to earn and learn.
The program uses an apprenticeship model. Students participating in the program will take classes at the college and earn apprenticeship hours through their long-term care worksite, Wunderlich said.
Other goals for the nursing pathway include supporting racial and ethnic diversity in the field, increasing interest in entry-level caregiver positions and promoting economic advancement and security, he said.
Partners for the project include the Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission, Washington State Allied Health Center for Excellence, Washington Education and Training Coordinating Board, Labor and Industries, and long-term care centers.
Murray said in a news release that she hopes young people in the Yakima Valley will take advantage of the apprenticeship program and get a good-paying job.
“Government spending needs to be about creating opportunity,” said Murray, who is a senior member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.
Other Yakima County projects
The funding package also doles out funds for agriculture and transportation projects.
Funding for research into a variety of crops and agricultural issues, such as Little Cherry Disease and smoke taint, will benefit farmers throughout the Yakima Valley, Fitzmorris said.
A funding request from the city of Yakima for the design and construction of a building to replace the current air terminal was also fulfilled. The project received $5 million, according to Fitzmorris.
City spokesperson Randy Beehler said the funds will be used for a concept study to determine size and location of the future air terminal. Some of the funds will also be used for preliminary design and engineering work, he said.
“The terminal project is a long-term effort,” he said. “It will be several years before any construction could even start.”
The preliminary design and engineering work is likely to begin in mid-2023, Beehler said.
The spending package also includes:
- $1.2 million for education and food security programs in rural Yakima County
- $950,000 for the Wapato Irrigation Project on the Yakama Reservation
- $700,000 for a research facility to benefit Upper Yakima Bull Trout populations
