Forgivable loans through the Paycheck Protection Program remain the main source of pandemic relief for restaurants. Still, there are several efforts to provide restaurants additional assistance at the local, state and federal levels.
The city of Yakima recently announced a new round of micro business grants. Because of the requirements with the funding source — federal block grants — the assistance is limited to small businesses with five or fewer employees located within the city limits.
Most restaurants would be ineligible under those requirements, said Jonathan Smith, executive director of the Yakima County Development Association, which will administer the program.
“Most restaurants with cooks and servers are easily 15 to 25 employees,” he said.
The deadline for local municipalities and counties to use funds from the CARES Act was in November, which means there are no funds available for new business grant programs, Smith said.
Anthony Anton, president of the Washington Hospitality Association, said his association encourages its members to take advantage of relief in the latest federal coronavirus package in addition to PPP. That includes an employee tax credit and the ability to report PPP funds so they are not taxed.
“They should make sure they explore all areas to get relief,” he said.
Anton also is watching for several different federal and state programs to help restaurants in the next several months.
A federal hospitality-
specific COVID package has been proposed to help hotels, restaurants and entertainment venues. Currently, the package could be upwards of $1 billion, but Anton is cautious as details could change in negotiations.
New federal COVID relief also could include funds to state and local governments that may end up using them for business grants, as was the case with the CARES Act funds, Anton said.
At the state level, the House of Representatives passed a $2.2 billion coronavirus relief package on Monday. That package includes $240 million for business grants of up to $20,000.
Other proposed legislation provides additional relief, such as a break on taxes.
One bill that passed the Legislature would provide unemployment tax relief. Without it, employers could see premiums for unemployment insurance increase by eight to 14 times. With this legislation, the increase is now two-fold, a much easier increase for businesses to deal with.
“It’s just not going to be nearly as big as we were afraid of,” Anton said.