Federal authorities are seeking a White Swan man for his alleged involvement in the violent assault of an intimate partner in December 2019.
Louis Sam Wyena, 42, is wanted in the assault, which resulted in substantial bodily injury to the victim in White Swan, according to an FBI news release.
A federal arrest warrant was issued for Wyena in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Washington on Aug. 18 after he was charged with the crime, authorities said.
Anyone with information should contact the FBI’s Seattle Field Office at 206-622-0460 or tips.fbi.gov.