The FBI is probing the recent death of a 35-year-old Wapato woman and her unborn child.
Lucinda Samantha Henry and her unborn baby died Dec. 1 after being rushed by ambulance with severe injuries to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital, according to a family member.
Henry’s cousin, Roxanne White, said Henry was severely beaten and died of her injuries at the hospital.
Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice refrained from describing Henry’s injuries at this time but said the cause and manner of her and her baby’s death are undergoing further study.
Curtice said he’s been in contact with the FBI regarding the matter since Henry was brought to the hospital.
Henry was Yakama and lived on the Yakama Reservation.
FBI spokesman Steve Bernd confirmed his agency is investigating the matter.
“We are aware of the incident, have been in in contact with the family and are working with our tribal partners to determine what exactly happened,” Bernd said.
Distraught, White on Friday said Henry’s death speaks loudly of why Native American women are banding together across the country in the missing and murdered Indigenous people movement.
White said she learned of her cousin’s death while at the recent MMIP task force gathering on the Yakama Reservation.
“It started on the day she died,” White said about the meeting. “Everyone was talking about their missing loved ones, their murdered loved ones. None of us knew Lucinda had died. We’re all heartbroken. I’m heartbroken."
White said she didn’t learn of Henry’s death until Dec. 3.
White said she was told that police didn’t immediately respond when Henry was brought to the hospital because of jurisdictional issues.
Calls to the Yakima Sheriff’s Office and Yakama Nation police didn’t yield an immediate response, and eventually the FBI was contacted, White said.
The Yakama Nation is a sovereign government with its own police department. Henry was brought from the reservation to the hospital.
White said she worries justice may be hampered by any delay to an investigation of the location where Henry was brought from by the ambulance.
She said the slow response from police leaves her feeling that no one cared about Henry.
“She was just invisible, uncared for — just tossed aside,” White said.
