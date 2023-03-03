The FBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting incident Thursday on Yakama Nation land near Wapato.
Several local law enforcement officials confirmed that the incident happened Thursday afternoon just north of Wapato as U.S. Marshal's Office personnel sought a fugitive.
Two spokespersons from the FBI's Seattle office confirmed the shooting incident but could not provide details about the victim or whether any law enforcement officers were injured.
"It is routine for shooting incidents involving federal agencies to fall within the FBI’s jurisdiction," the FBI stated in an email. "When an incident occurs on federal land, or a reservation, this would provide the FBI with the primary jurisdiction to investigate.”
The U.S. Marshal's Office in Yakima could not be reached for comment Friday.
